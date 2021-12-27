Jackson County Sheriff investigating Christmas Day club shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Christmas Day shooting that happened in a local club.

JCSO responded to a shooting on Christmas Day at Club Underground in Campbellton.

Someone allegedly fired multiple times in the club. Two victims were left with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the JCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 850-482-9624. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000 or submit a tip online at www.chipolacrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

