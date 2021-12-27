Foggy Start To The Day

SYNOPSIS – Foggy start to the morning, we have a dense fog advisory that runs until 9am so take it slow on the roadways this morning. Temperatures are on the mild side and will only warm up as we head into the afternoon hours. Showers chances are making a come back this week with a shot at seeing rain almost every day. Temperatures staying in the middle to upper 70s all week as well. We will keep an eye on Wednesday into Thursday and again on Sunday for a chance at some strong to severe thunderstorms.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 78°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 10%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 62°. Winds: S 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 79°. Winds S 5-15 mph 10%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 63° High: 80° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 78° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 66° High: 80° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 80° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, showers and storms. Low: 67° High: 72° 30%

MON: Sunny. Low: 30° High: 52° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 32° High: 57° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.