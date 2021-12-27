Advertisement

Alabama tax credit available for new storm shelters

Storm Shelter
Storm Shelter(wbrc)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:53 AM CST
OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - A $3,000 state tax credit will be available for homeowners who install a storm shelter after Jan. 1.

The program was spearheaded by state Rep. Joe Lovvorn of Auburn, and it’s meant to honor victims of the tornado that killed about two dozen people in Lee County in 2019.

Lovvorn says the program has a cap of $2 million annually for three years. Lee County Emergency Management Agency Director Rita Smith says that to be eligible, a shelter needs to be FEMA approved; capable of withstanding an EF-5 tornado; and built on the applicant’s property.

