Spring Like Pattern

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Emily Acton
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SYNOPSIS- Another Warm week in store. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with a chance of showers everyday. Wednesday and Thursday will be our wettest days this week. Overnight lows this week will be in the 60s.

TONIGHT – Partly CLoudy. Low near 59°. Winds WSW 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. High near 78°. SSW 5- 10 mph 20%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds NE 10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 60° High: 76°

WED: Mostly Cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 63° High: 78° 30%

THR: Mostly Cloudy,numerous showers. Low: 65° High: 80° 40%

FRI: Partly Cloudy, chance of scattered showers. Low: 65° High: 80° 30%

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 66° High: 79°

SUN: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 66° High: 77°

COASTAL FORECAST Sunday – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

