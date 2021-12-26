Spring Like Pattern

SYNOPSIS- Another Warm week in store. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with a chance of showers everyday. Wednesday and Thursday will be our wettest days this week. Overnight lows this week will be in the 60s.

TONIGHT – Partly CLoudy. Low near 59°. Winds WSW 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. High near 78°. SSW 5- 10 mph 20%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds NE 10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 60° High: 76°

WED: Mostly Cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 63° High: 78° 30%

THR: Mostly Cloudy,numerous showers. Low: 65° High: 80° 40%

FRI: Partly Cloudy, chance of scattered showers. Low: 65° High: 80° 30%

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 66° High: 79°

SUN: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 66° High: 77°

COASTAL FORECAST Sunday – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.