Advertisement

Georgia State wins 2021 Camellia Bowl

Georgia State won the 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl 51-20.
Georgia State won the 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl 51-20.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Georgia State had a very merry Christmas with a 51-20 victory at the eight annual Camellia Bowl at Montgomery’s historic Cramton Bowl.

The Ball State Cardinals got an early lead with a touchdown about six minutes after kickoff, but the Panthers quickly tied it up 7-7. The Panthers stayed on a roll to recover a fumble and gain a 14-7 lead before the second quarter.

In that second quarter, senior Noel Ruiz jumped the Panthers’ lead 17-7 with a 27-yard field goal. A 34-yard field goal from Jacob Lewis brought the Cardinals up to 17-10.

Ruiz came back with his second field goal at 28 yards, followed by Lewis’ second one at 43 yards, ending the half at 20-13.

The Panthers piled it on in the third quarter, adding 28 more points with the help of sophomore Antavious Lane’s fifth interception of the season. This nabbed Lane a school record as he returned it for 55 yards.

A fourth quarter defensive touchdown and another Ruiz field goal sealed the final at 51-20.

Before Christmas Day, the Panthers won six of their last seven games to close the regular season. They finished 6-2 in Sun Belt Conference play. One of their two losses was to Auburn on Sept. 25.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly start to holiday weekend on Wiregrass roadways
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Fatal wreck
Tifton man dies after fatal Colquitt Co. wreck, 2 others injured
Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Attorneys: Officer spotted with car where murdered teens were found
Several people on board a Carnival cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus.
3rd Florida-based ship has outbreak, state cases hit record

Latest News

Auburn-Kentucky women’s basketball game postponed due to several positive COVID test results
Georgia State fans cheer ahead of the 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl.
Fans drive hours to tailgate at Camellia Bowl
Auburn football arrives for the Birmingham Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Hoover, Ala.
Auburn arrives in Hoover ahead of Birmingham Bowl
Evans "All In" to join Clemson's coaching staff
Evans “All In” to join Clemson’s coaching staff