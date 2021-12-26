Fans drive hours to tailgate at Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With Santa hats still on, tailgaters gathered outside the Cramton Bowl on Christmas Day just ahead of the 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl.

Tailgaters out and active this Christmas for the 2021 @CamelliaBowl!



📺 We’ll have coverage for you on @wsfa12news. pic.twitter.com/RsRvzVD23B — Brady Talbert (@BradyTalbert) December 25, 2021

Many football fans who made the commute to the capital city had to travel for hours.

“We’re from Greenville, South Carolina,” Georgia State fan Quincy White said.

It was a four-hour drive, a trek he and Kisha White made for their son.

“Our son is playing,” the father said. “We’re going to come support him no matter what day, time, area. We’re going.”

Ball State fans also had to make the journey.

“We actually drove from Orlando, Florida. That’s where we’re from,” Amechi Uzodima said. “So it’s about an eight-hour drive.”

For many, it was Christmas in a new city.

“First time coming down here,” Ball State fan Dalton Goulet said. “Really awesome town. Can’t wait to enjoy the atmosphere and environment.”

It was a little holiday cheer for spectators cheering on their beloved teams.

