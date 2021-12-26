Advertisement

Auburn-Kentucky women’s basketball game postponed due to several positive COVID test results

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Auburn Athletics Department, Thursday’s women’s basketball game against Kentucky will be postponed.

Auburn says due to a combination of a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Auburn women’s basketball program, Thursday’s Kentucky at Auburn game has been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

A makeup date has not been determined. Auburn’s next scheduled game is Sunday, Jan. 2, on the road at Alabama.

