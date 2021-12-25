Advertisement

Pianists provide soothing music amid the holiday bustle of airport

By KMGH Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DENVER (KMGH) - The Denver International Airport has changed its tune for the holidays as pianists are providing beautiful, soothing music amid all the hustle and bustle.

On one of the busiest travel days of the year, the sounds of the airport tend to be wheels squeaking and the buzz of people rushing to their gates.

“Being a traveler myself, I know how numb you can get from hauling the suitcases, looking at the board’s, going from point A to point B and really not feeling it,” Danny Showers said.

So, over the holidays, Showers goes to the airport to do what he does best.

“Providing dynamic entertainment for the travelers,” Showers said. “People respond so favorably to playing the music, the Christmas music and everything.”

Five hours a day for 10 days, Showers and other pianists have been playing for some of their largest audiences.

“Just with the time frame ... it comes out to be approximately 1.4 million people that’s traveling through this main part here,” he said.

And the travelers do appreciate it.

“I walked in and saw the Christmas decorations and we’re able to kind of enjoy the atmosphere a little bit more,” Grant Dampier said. He’s at the airport picking up his grandmother. “We got a live performance we don’t see all the time anymore.”

Providing entertainment to the travelers is rewarding for Showers.

“Every song, they applaud. That’s better than any paycheck,” Showers said.

Showers began playing music at age seven in his hometown of Passaic, New Jersey.

His website also says he’s played in major hotels and country clubs around the world.

One of his career highlights include performing at the Palace of Versailles in Paris for hundreds of international diplomatic dignitaries.

