Gunshot victim left at Eufaula hospital Christmas Eve, police say

Eufaula police are investigating a shooting that happened on Dec. 24, 2021.
Eufaula police are investigating a shooting that happened on Dec. 24, 2021.(Source: Gray Television)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST
EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Eufaula Police Department posted a message on Facebook Christmas morning about an ongoing shooting investigation.

According to police, the victim was put in a wheelchair and left at Medical Center Barbour’s emergency room around 10:20 p.m. Friday. Police said the male victim had gunshot wounds to his lower body. His condition was not released.

Investigators said they could not get any information from the victim. They learned of a possible crime scene location but are still trying to figure out more. Anyone with information, including the exact location or who may have taken the victim to the hospital, is asked to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the anonymous tip line at 334-687-7100.

