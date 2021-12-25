Deadly start to holiday weekend on Wiregrass roadways

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Three people have died on roadways in the Wiregrass and Florida Panhandle since Wednesday.

In Enterprise, police say 32-year-old Elizabeth Ferguson, of Ariton, died after she was ejected from the car she was driving. It happened Wednesday night on Highway 27 North near the intersection of Dixie Drive.

Police are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

An early morning crash on Christmas Eve in Kinsley has claimed the life of one person.

Police there say it happened just before 3 a.m. on Roney Road.

Emergency responders found a car that had struck a utility pole.

The victim’s name has not been released.

In Walton County, a 71-year-old man is dead after he fell out of the golf cart he was driving Wednesday night. The cart then rolled over on top of him. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Another wreck, in Geneva County on Christmas Eve night, has left one person in critical condition. It happened on Highway 27 South. The driver was taken to Wiregrass Medical Center but immediately taken by helicopter to another hospital.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.