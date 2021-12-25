Advertisement

Deadly start to holiday weekend on Wiregrass roadways

By Stephen Crews
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 2:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Three people have died on roadways in the Wiregrass and Florida Panhandle since Wednesday.

In Enterprise, police say 32-year-old Elizabeth Ferguson, of Ariton, died after she was ejected from the car she was driving. It happened Wednesday night on Highway 27 North near the intersection of Dixie Drive.

Police are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

An early morning crash on Christmas Eve in Kinsley has claimed the life of one person.

Police there say it happened just before 3 a.m. on Roney Road.

Emergency responders found a car that had struck a utility pole.

The victim’s name has not been released.

In Walton County, a 71-year-old man is dead after he fell out of the golf cart he was driving Wednesday night. The cart then rolled over on top of him. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Another wreck, in Geneva County on Christmas Eve night, has left one person in critical condition. It happened on Highway 27 South. The driver was taken to Wiregrass Medical Center but immediately taken by helicopter to another hospital.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Evans "All In" to join Clemson's coaching staff
Evans “All In” to join Clemson’s coaching staff
Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Attorneys: Officer spotted with car where murdered teens were found
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Quenette Shehane, kidnapped and murdered on December 2, 1976.
Kidnapped and murdered: How her death impacted Alabama
Jonathan Matthew White, 36, and his wife, Ashley Dawn Woods, are charged with multiple child...
South Alabama couple faces multiple child sex crime charges

Latest News

Fatal wreck
Tifton man dies after fatal Colquitt Co. wreck, 2 others injured
35,000 people are expected at Pier Park for the annual beach ball drop to ring in the New Year....
Panama City Beach’s New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop is back
WTVY Wx Logo
Warm Stretch Underway
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
Alabama to get limited supply of new COVID-19 treatment