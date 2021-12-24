Advertisement

Warm Stretch Underway

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Rather warm weather for late-December is on the way to the Wiregrass. We’ll see some cloudiness return Christmas weekend, with highs reaching the middle 70s. A few more clouds are on the way for the week ahead, with low rain chances returning later in the week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 50°.  Winds S at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. High near 76°. Winds SW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 59°.  Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly sunny.  Low: 59° High: 76° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 78° 5%

TUE: Partly sunny. Low: 60° High: 76° 10%

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 63° High: 78° 10%

THU: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 80° 20%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 75° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

