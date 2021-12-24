Advertisement

Panama City Beach’s New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop is back

35,000 people are expected at Pier Park for the annual beach ball drop to ring in the New Year....
35,000 people are expected at Pier Park for the annual beach ball drop to ring in the New Year.
By Jenna LeMair
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You can head over to Panama City Beach on December 31st to enjoy two different opportunities to welcome in the New Year. The streets of Pier Park will be closed off to traffic for free live music, entertainment, fireworks, and good cheer

There will be separate Beach Ball Drops at both 8:00 p.m. and midnight.

