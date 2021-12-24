Evans “All In” to join Clemson’s coaching staff

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - An early Christmas present for Cottonwood assistant football coach Jody Evans. Last week, Evans accepted a job on the coaching staff at Clemson.

This obviously is a dream job for the lifelong football coach, but not for the reason you may think.

While he’s thrilled for the chance to coach at Clemson, but he now gets to work alongside Dabo Swinney, his college roommate.

Evans and Swinney roomed together while at the University of Alabama and the two have stayed friends throughout the years. It has always been a plan for the duo to one day coach on the same team and now they get that chance starting in 2022.

“We’ve just stayed connected over the years and stayed in touch and family visits,” said Evans. “He’s always said when the right opportunity comes, we’ll get you in here. Clemson is such a great place, nobody ever leaves. With Venables leaving and Tony Elliot leaving to take head coaching jobs, it opened a spot. Dabo called Saturday and I was like I’m all in.”

Evans will serve as a defensive analyst and assistant director of football recruiting for the Tigers.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.