Drought update: Alabama a little drier at end of 2021

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 1:28 PM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The state of Alabama is ending 2021 a little drier than a year ago, with more than one-third of the state either abnormally dry or experiencing a moderate drought. An assessment released Thursday by the U.S. Drought Monitor showed that parts of northern and western Alabama haven’t received enough rainfall.

About 35% of the state is too dry, compared to about 24% at the same time last year. All or parts of about two dozen counties in north Alabama are abnormally dry, and more than a dozen counties have the same problem in west Alabama.

Drought conditions in Alabama
Drought conditions in Alabama

More than a half-dozen counties in western Alabama are experiencing a moderate drought.

And as the WBRC First Alert Weather Team reports it’s an unseasonably warm Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

WBRC

