Auburn arrives in Hoover ahead of Birmingham Bowl

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Auburn football team and coaches arrived in Hoover Thursday for the Birmingham Bowl.

The Tigers will face the Houston Cougars in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl on December 28th.

Autoplay Caption

After his arrival in Hoover, Mayor Frank Brocato presented head coach Bryan Harsin and his wife with a key to the city.

Brocato said, “I enjoyed welcoming and giving the Key to the City to Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin and his wife Kes. We are glad to have them staying in Hoover as Auburn prepares to play in the Birmingham Bowl against Houston. War Eagle!”

Hoover's Mayor presents the Harsins with a key to the city (City of Hoover)

Hoover's Mayor presents the Harsins with a key to the city (City of Hoover)

The Tigers finished the regular season with a 6-6 record. This is the first time Auburn has played against Houston since 1973, where the Tigers won 7-0.

The Houston Cougars are currently ranked 21st in the country, finishing the season with an 11-2 record and an appearance in the AAC Championship.

The game will kick off at 11 a.m. at Protective Stadium.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.