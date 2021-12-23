Advertisement

Warmer Days Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST
SYNOPSIS – A warmer weather pattern is developing across the Wiregrass. Highs will reach 70° Friday, with middle 70s to follow for Christmas and into next week. Rain chances remain out of the forecast for the next several days.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 38°.  Winds light SE-S.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 70°. Winds S-SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 51°.  Winds S-SW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 76° 5%

SUN: Sunny to partly cloudy.  Low: 59° High: 76° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 76° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 76° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 78° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 80° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot.

