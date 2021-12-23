“Turkeys from Heaven” feeds thousands across the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Today marks 24 years of the “Turkeys from Heaven” Christmas food event in Dothan.

At 7:00 am, turkeys start to sizzle at the Fairgrounds.

“Several volunteers came out this morning to cook the turkeys for these meals to go out to families in need for Christmas,” says Tracy Adams, Cooking Coordinator. “We’ve got 15 grills out here. If anyone is interested, we’d like to have more for next year.”

While they cook, Christmas meal bags are prepared at the Wiregrass Museum of Art.

Rebecca Marsella, Co-Founder of Turkeys from Heaven explains, “We are bagging food, making green bean casseroles, and getting ready to start deliveries, we’ll be delivering 2,000 meals to families in the Wiregrass.”

When all is cooked, bagged, and ready to go, volunteers start deliveries across a 60-mile radius.

“Wiregrass community is so giving, and they really wanted to help, and so it’s wonderful to be able to have an opportunity for people to come help and really get the true meaning of Christmas, which in my opinion is helping others,” expressed Marsella.

All coming together to ensure those in need are fed on Christmas.

“It takes a lot of money and a lot of people to put this on, and every year it comes together thanks to all the generosity of the people around the Wiregrass.”

The non-profit delivered all meals today due to cooking about 400 turkeys and having 1,500 pre-cooked hams.

Typically, they cook 2,000 turkeys the day before delivery, but a turkey shortage this year led the organization to turn to hams as well.

