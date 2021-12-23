Advertisement

Prince Harry, Meghan share their family Christmas card

By CNN
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The world is finally getting to see a glimpse of Lilibet, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan on their family holiday card.

It shows Harry holding redheaded Archie, while Meghan holds up Lilibet.

The picture was taken at the couple’s California home over the summer.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a Mama and a Papa, and Lili made us a family,” the couple said on their card.

Harry and Meghan went on to say that they made donations on behalf of people to several organizations that honor and protect families.

They closed the card by saying, “Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous new year. From our family to yours.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Attorneys: Officer spotted with car where murdered teens were found
Jonathan Matthew White, 36, and his wife, Ashley Dawn Woods, are charged with multiple child...
South Alabama couple faces multiple child sex crime charges
Quenette Shehane, kidnapped and murdered on December 2, 1976.
Kidnapped and murdered: How her death impacted Alabama
Joseph Moore stands for a portrait at a park in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021....
He wore a wire, risked his life to expose who was in the KKK
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body

Latest News

A 70-million-year old fossil preserved a baby dinosaur still curled up inside its egg.
Fossil of egg includes baby dinosaur curled up (no sound)
Actor Devin Ratray attends the premiere screening of Amazon's Series "The Tick" at Village East...
Actor who played ‘Home Alone’ brother arrested in Oklahoma
An explosion occurred inside an ExxonMobil facility overnight in Baytown, Texas.
4 injured when large fire breaks out at Texas ExxonMobil refinery
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share their family Christmas card.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share their family Christmas card