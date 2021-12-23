Advertisement

Ga. thief busts through wall to steal gifts for needy kids

Thief used a sledgehammer to break into Atlanta warehouse filled with gifts for needy kids.(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:04 PM CST
ATLANTA - A nonprofit is asking for help after thieves allegedly broke into a warehouse stocked with gifts for children in need this Christmas.

Workers at the Empty Stocking Fund warehouse discovered Wednesday morning that someone had knocked a gaping hole through a cinderblock wall to get inside the warehouse.

The Empty Stocking Fund says the crook or crooks got in using a sledgehammer.

Crooks used a sledgehammer to break through the wall of a warehouse in Atlanta, stealing Christmas gifts meant for needy kids.(WGCL)

Manda Hunt, the nonprofit organization’s executive director, said her team doesn’t yet know exactly how much was taken.

With a large hole in the warehouse wall and a history of persistent thefts and burglaries, Hunt said the Empty Stocking Fund won’t be able to distribute as many gifts as they’d hoped.

The thieves took bags and bags of holiday gifts. Right now, volunteers can’t even get into the facility until the building is deemed safe by a structural engineer.

The group is now asking for help to replace the stolen items. Click here if you would like to help.

From reports by WGCL/CBS46 and The Associated Press

