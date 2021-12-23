Advertisement

Early County Sheriff’s Office hosted ninth annual inmate toy drive

By Jayla Johnson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Christmas cheer and joy was brought to a special group of children today in Early County. The Early County Sheriff’s Office hosted the 9th annual inmate toy drive today.

All of the children and grandchildren of inmates made a wish list and received all of their requested items.

“It’s amazing to be a part of this toy drive, you know, because it’s from the heart,” says Frederic Davis, bike sponsor. “Everything we do is from the heart.”

Today felt like Christmas morning for many of the children. Bikes, coats, toys and more were given to 33 children and grandchildren of inmates.

“We would like to thank Mr. Sheriff Price for giving my dad the opportunity to get gifts for his kids and his grandkids,” says Destiny George, recipient. “Some families can’t. Some jails don’t have toy drives, and don’t let the inmates give toys and presents to their kids.”

Sheriff William Price started this event when he came into office in 2013. He said today’s event showed the power of community connection with past and current county residents giving back.

“I reached out to sheriff price, and he said it would be an honor to have me come down, and that’s when i made my decision,” says Davis. “You know what? I’mma come back to my hometown Blakely, Ga., and I’mma sponsor and do a big giveaway for Christmas”

Extra toys collected by the sheriff’s office were given to other children in the community after the event. Facetime calls will be set up between recipients and their families today and tomorrow.

