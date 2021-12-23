Chilly morning, warmer this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Chilly again this morning with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s, it feels even colder when the wind blows so bundle up as you head out the door. This afternoon more sunshine with temperatures climbing into the lower 60s for highs. We will continue the warm up as we head into Christmas weekend. Dry skies for the rest of the seven days with highs on Christmas in the middle to upper 70s. The warm weather looks to stick around through the end of 2021.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 62°. Winds E 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear, chilly. Low near 38°. Winds: Light SE 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 70°. Winds S 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 76° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 74° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 76° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 76° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 78° 10%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 80° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 80° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

