C-Hope Ministries of Blakely hosts fifth annual shoe box giveaway

By Jayla Johnson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - A non-profit in Blakely is taking extra steps to make sure the elderly in their community feel the holiday cheer.

C-Hope Ministries of Blakely caroled and delivered 110 wrapped shoe boxes with toiletries and other care products yesterday and today to the homes of senior citizens. The organization says this is a five year tradition, and the rain of yesterday nor coldness of today could not stop their efforts.

“It’s been exciting. It’s been amazing. It’s been heart felt,” says Sada Harris, Assistant Coordinator, C-Hope Ministries of Blakely. “Like, just to see their emotions and the gratitude that they do have for something so small. It’s amazing.”

Donations from other churches in the community were used to help make this event possible.

