DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Museum of Art received over $15,000 in grants from the Alabama State Council on the Arts.

Half of the money is for the 2022 biennial exhibition. It will cover entry fees for artists.

The other portion of the money will go toward elevating the museum’s website. Staffers want to make the site more user friendly to connect larger audiences.

“Both of these projects really emphasize our sense of openness and our commitment to making access to the arts and arts participation more equitable and accessible for everyone,” says Melissa Rea, Director of Advancement, Wiregrass Museum of Art.

Project grants from the Alabama State Council on the Arts are one-on-one matching grants.

