Wiregrass feels the burden of blood shortage

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The American Red Cross says our country is seeing one of the worst blood shortages in years.

LifeSouth Dothan says there are three main reasons – holiday shopping, traveling, and COVID.

“There’s a shortage not only because it is Christmas time, because since the beginning of covid, we’ve struggled everyday to keep demands in the hospital up,” says Rebecca Hughes, regional manager, LifeSouth Dothan.

Hughes fears busy roadways over the holidays will lead to an even larger demand.

“The problem is because everyone is traveling to find that perfect gift or traveling to go see family for the holidays, you have more accidents, and with more accidents comes more use of blood products.” says Hughes. “So, unfortunately even though we are having more donors come in, we’re having more blood go out.”

LifeSouth is offering a special gift to donors until the end of the month, hoping to help increase donations.

“Usually you get like a t-shirt,” says Hughes. “Well, this time, you’re getting a $20 e-gift card, and you’re getting a blanket.”

LifeSouth Dothan is hosting blood drives everyday this week.

Wednesday, Dec. 22:

Flowers Hospital (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Southeast Health Enterprise Clinic (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)



Thursday, Dec. 23:

Flowers Hospital bus at Road 84 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Fort Rucker Commissary Flowers Hospital (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)



Friday, Dec. 24:

Walmart- Northside Flowers Hospital (7 a.m. to noon)

Walmart Southside (7 a.m. to noon)

LifeSouth Donation Center (7 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Phlebotomists for the company take this on as a competition on how quick they will meet their goals at their location. To make a donation at any LifeSouth blood drive, you will need a photo ID, weigh 110 pounds or more and pass a physical.

