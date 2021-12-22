Advertisement

Well-preserved baby dinosaur skeleton found in fossilized egg

The 70-million-year-old fossil preserved the embryonic skeleton of a bird-like dinosaur.
The 70-million-year-old fossil preserved the embryonic skeleton of a bird-like dinosaur.(Source: Darla Zelensky/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A perfectly preserved baby dinosaur has been discovered curled up inside its egg.

The 70-million-year-old fossil preserved the embryonic skeleton of a bird-like dinosaur.

It’s been nicknamed “Baby Yingliang” after the name of the Chinese museum that houses the fossil.

A fossilized egg contained a very rare find. This illustration shows what the dinosaur would've...
A fossilized egg contained a very rare find. This illustration shows what the dinosaur would've looked like in the egg.(Source: Darla Zelensky/CNN)

Experts said baby dinosaur bones are small, fragile and are only very rarely preserved as fossils. That makes it a very lucky find.

The egg is around 7 inches long. The dinosaur was estimated to be 11 inches long from head to tail.

The researchers believe as an adult, had it lived, it would have been about 2 to 3 meters long.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Prosecutors: Bar speculation that others, not Coley McCraney, killed Dothan teens
Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Attorneys: Officer spotted with car where murdered teens were found
Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
City of Dothan wants to purchase Farm Center
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Linda B. Doyle
Woman stabs her private parts to stage husband’s murder

Latest News

Joseph Moore stands for a portrait at a park in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021....
He wore a wire, risked his life to expose who was in the KKK
Ernie Reda, a 97-year-old World War II veteran, is an alumnus of Stadium High School in Tacoma,...
97-year-old World War II veteran finally receives high school diploma after waiting 78 years
FILE - Vince Patton, a new Tesla owner, demonstrates on Dec. 8, 2021, on a closed course in...
US probes drivers being able to play video games in Teslas
A woman moves into the first 3D printed Habitat for Humanity home.
Woman moves into first 3D printed home in US, created by Habitat for Humanity