South Alabama couple faces multiple child sex crime charges

Jonathan Matthew White, 36, and his wife, Ashley Dawn Woods, are charged with multiple child...
Jonathan Matthew White, 36, and his wife, Ashley Dawn Woods, are charged with multiple child sex crimes in Covington County.(Source: Covington County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama couple has been arrested and charged with multiple child sex crimes, according to the Covington County sheriff’s office.

Jonathan Matthew White, 36, and his wife, Ashley Dawn Woods, were taken into custody after the sheriff’s office and the Alabama Department of Human Resources opened an investigation into the rape and molestation of a child in the Carolina Community, located in a southwestern part of the county.

Sheriff Blake Turman said a search warrant was executed on White’s home on Dec. 14 during which time evidence was collected and processed.

The two face multiple charges including first-degree rape and sodomy. White is currently held on a $500,000 bond and Woods is currently held on a $150,000 bond.

