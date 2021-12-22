Ja’mya Glover: the “quadruple threat”

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass is filled with talented young athletes, and one we will surely be hearing more of in the future is Abbeville sophomore Ja’mya Glover.

Glover was able to accomplish a rare feat over the weekend recording a quadruple double.

She lit up the stat sheet with 25 points to go a long with 21 rebounds, 11 steals and 10 blocks in the Yellow Jackets win against Barbour County.

A natural on the court, Glover proved just how dominant she can be and she is only getting started.

“It was very exciting to find out that I had that in my stats and I hope I can do it again,” said Glover. “It’s very motivating.”

Abbeville head coach Darryl Books added, “I’ve always known she had this in her, but she’s grown a lot. I’m grateful to have her and I’m pretty sure the team is grateful to have her too. I just hope she continues to mature and get better, and I know the sky will be the limit for her.”

