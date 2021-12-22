Jaala Torrence hosts local softball camp

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One Alabama softball player returned to her Wiregrass roots Tuesday to work with the next generation of athletes.

Dothan native Jaala Torrence used her Division I softball experience from Alabama to give back to the young players in her community.

“I think it’s like such a rewarding feeling for me because this community has helped me so much in my career,” said Torrence. “Just to be able to give back to young girls that love that the game as much as me is just something special. I feel like I’m able to teach these girls valuable lessons in softball and in life.”

Jaala’s skills camp was free to girls in fifth through 12th grade.

The campers had the unique opportunity to work on their technique and learn new skills with two of Jaala’s Tide teammates and other local coaches.

“My favorite part was the hitting and it’s just cool to be here with a lot of DI athletes,” said camper Claire Kelley.

Cassie Braddy added, “I also liked the hitting part and it’s just really cool to be with famous softball players and learn from them.”

“These people are college, and they know how to play and stuff,” said McKenzie Tomlin. “Then moving forward we can do like what they did, and we learned stuff that we didn’t already know.”

Jaala has proven to be an inspiration to these young girls who aspire to play at the next level someday just like her.

“It was so cool because I want to go to college at Alabama and I was so happy to meet Alabama players off of the team because I watch them all the time,” said camper Makayla Faircloth.

Kinley Hughes added, “I think it will help me because there’s college players here and they taught us how to and that’s how they were taught.”

“Maybe if I really try like she did and get everything in order then maybe one day I can make it to a college league,” said Gates Carver.

Next up for Jaala is year two with the Tide which begins Feb. 11.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

