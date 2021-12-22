It’s eagle time in the Louisiana swamp

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After heading south for the winter, the bald eagles have settled into their southern treetop homes in the Louisiana swamp and marshes. The huge nests are plentiful and usually easy to spot this time of year since the tall cypress trees have no leaves. You can see the tiny dark feathered heads of the chicks bobbing above the rims of nests after the eagles’ eggs hatch.

