Advertisement

It’s eagle time in the Louisiana swamp

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After heading south for the winter, the bald eagles have settled into their southern treetop homes in the Louisiana swamp and marshes. The huge nests are plentiful and usually easy to spot this time of year since the tall cypress trees have no leaves. You can see the tiny dark feathered heads of the chicks bobbing above the rims of nests after the eagles’ eggs hatch.

To read more, visit Heart of Louisiana here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe outlook Wednesday
Prepare for potential severe weather this weekend
Gunman report at Dothan hospital proves unfounded
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
The woman was arrested on Wednesday.
Children found ‘malnourished, in unsafe conditions’ when oldest calls Smith County 911 for help
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

Latest News

9-year-old raises thousands of dollars by selling reindeer food for schoolmate battling cancer
9-year-old raises thousands of dollars by selling reindeer food for schoolmate battling cancer
9-year-old raises thousands of dollars by selling reindeer food for schoolmate battling cancer
9-year-old raises thousands of dollars by selling reindeer food for schoolmate battling cancer
Susan Cleveland and her son Jason hugging after surprises her with a Rolls Royce.
Family surprises five-time cancer survivor, grandma with her dream car, a Rolls Royce
Turkeys from Heaven
“Turkeys from Heaven” feeds thousands across the Wiregrass
C-Hope Ministries of Blakely hosts fifth annual shoe box giveaway
C-Hope Ministries of Blakely hosts fifth annual shoe box giveaway