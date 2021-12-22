Hartford Police Dept. investigates multiple theft cases, including a stolen truck

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Police Departments across the Wiregrass are dealing with numerous property crimes, especially when it comes to criminals breaking into vehicles.

Early Monday morning, the Hartford Police Department received multiple calls about cars being broken into. These break-ins happened along 7th, 8th and 9th Avenue between 3:00 and 5:00 a.m.

Tools, money, firearms and a truck were stolen. That truck is a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado. It is red and lifted.

The common denominator in each of these cases: each of these cars were unlocked, with the stolen truck’s keys being left inside.

Police believe there are multiple suspects involved, but they do not have any leads yet.

Chief Annie Ward said they’re working to secure and return these items, and that this is not something they deal with often.

“Our property crimes this year have been pretty much zero and then all of a sudden one night we get hit six, seven, eight times plus a stolen vehicle,” Chief Ward said. “So, we have not dealt with this often, but just be vigilant on keeping your property locked up.”

Police advise everyone to keep their cars, homes and any other outbuildings locked so you do not become the next victim.

“I wouldn’t keep valuables in my car, but if you’re going to, make sure it’s locked,” Sergeant Zachary Cooke, HPD investigator, said.

If you see or hear of any suspicious activity regarding these cases, HPD asks you to call the station at (334) 588-2222.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

