Advertisement

Formerly conjoined twins home after separation surgery

Twins Ahmed and Mohamed, now 1, are back home in Yemen after successful surgery to separate...
Twins Ahmed and Mohamed, now 1, are back home in Yemen after successful surgery to separate them. The boys were born joined at the chest and abdomen last December.(Source: UNICEF via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A pair of 1-year-old formerly conjoined twins have returned home after a successful surgery to separate them in Jordan.

Twins Ahmed and Mohamed were born joined at the chest and abdomen last December, according to UNICEF. Doctors moved them to a hospital in Amman, Jordan, for separation surgery in July.

After months of recovery, the family is back home in Yemen.

“I can’t express my feelings,” said the twins’ father, Yasser Albukhaity, in a UNICEF press release. “There was a feeling of fear at the beginning, but we had great faith in Allah and in the medical team. Thank God the surgery was a big success.”

UNICEF and private donors covered all the costs of the procedure. The organization says this is one happy story among millions of children suffering in Yemen after seven years of civil war.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Prosecutors: Bar speculation that others, not Coley McCraney, killed Dothan teens
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
City of Dothan wants to purchase Farm Center
Houston County deputy badly injured in wreck
Dylan Pritchard
Man on the run from police in Level Plains

Latest News

ADPH COVID-19 risk indicator dashboard.
Doctors encourage people to take precautions against COVID this Christmas
Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Attorneys: Officer spotted with car where murdered teens were found
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display...
AP sources: NHL to withdraw from Olympics after COVID surge
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday in the death of Daunte Wright....
Jury in Kim Potter trial ends another day without verdict