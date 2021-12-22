Former Dothan mayor delivers baskets of cheer

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Dothan mayor Mike Schmitz brought holiday cheer to the patients at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital today.

Schmitz went door to door to visit patients and deliver gift baskets filled with fruit, nuts and candy. This marked the 7th year for the gift basket distribution. 50 baskets were given out.

“I love this,” says Mike Schmitz, event sponsor. “Because like I said, some folks are alone, and we get to share a little bit of joy for a moment and a little gift. Just so they know that people care.”

Schmitz says he looks forward to hosting the event for many years to come.

