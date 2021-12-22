Doctors encourage people to take precautions against COVID this Christmas

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama is seeing another uptick in COVID cases and hospitalizations. Right now the state averages nearly 800 cases a day. Counties across the state are moving back into substantial and high risk for the virus, including the those in the Wiregrass.

Henry County sits at high risk for the virus. Houston, Dale and Coffee County are at substantial risk. While Geneva County is at moderate risk.

Alabama doctors are concerned as we face another major holiday filled with family gatherings. They say this current uptick is from Thanksgiving and right now, we’re heading into a ‘perfect storm.’ Pairing both heavy holiday travel with the latest, rapidly spreading Omicron variant and Alabama is tee’d up for another new year surge.

The biggest challenge against combating COVID for good is what health experts have been harping on all along: vaccinations.

“The best thing you could do to prevent infection is to be vaccinated,” Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama’s State Health Officer, said. “That prevents you from getting sick, it prevents you from protecting people around you.”

Dr. Harris said most COVID cases in Alabama are Delta, but Omicron is expected to outcompete it, and soon.

“Variants are going to keep occurring because that is just what happens with infectious agents,” Dr. Harris said. “They tend to mutate, they tend to spread more easily, and we just hope that we can stay ahead of them.”

When it comes to the slowing down COVID and this new Omicron variant, doctors are concerned.

“I sadly don’t think we are going to escape this,” Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, M.D., director of the UAB Division of Infectious Diseases, said.

Dr. Marrazzo said right now, cases and hospitalization cases are rising slowly, but it’s only a matter of time before that changes.

“Even if only a small proportion are severe, especially in places that don’t have vaccination coverage, we are going to be faced with crushing demands on the healthcare system,” Dr. Marrazzo said. “And I’m not sure people really understand that.”

These doctors are not impressed with the state vaccination rate. Less than 50 percent of Alabamians are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Harris asks people who haven’t gotten the shot to be cautious this holiday season.

“People who are vaccinated, you know, you can do a lot of the things you would normally do, just use common sense,” Dr. Harris said.

But, for those who are not, he has other advice.

“You really need to avoid these indoor gatherings, where people aren’t masked and aren’t vaccinated,” Dr. Harris said.

Dr. Harris adds beyond the vaccine, being outdoors is generally safer than being indoors for gatherings and being together for a short period of time is safer than being together for a long time, and wearing a mask is generally safer than not wearing a mask. Most importantly, if you are sick, please stay at home.

Another Alabama surge remains unknown, but would hospitals be ready? Doctor Harris said they can handle more than what they are seeing right now, but their capacity is not infinite.

“Can they handle another surge? Well, a small surge yeah absolutely,” Dr. Harris said. “You know, a surge like we were seeing with Delta, you know, I don’t know, that’s going to be really tough.”

As for UAB, Dr. Marrazzo said they are preparing.

“I think that we are as prepared as any system can be,” Dr. Marrazzo said.

Dr. Harris has a message to those who have not made up their mind about being vaccinated.

“Please think about the doctors and nurses and people who work in hospitals in your own community, you know, please do it for those people if you’re not going to do it for yourself,” Dr. Harris said.

Both Dr. Harris and Dr. Marrazzo encourage people to wear a mask again this year.

Health leaders advise people to speak with their primary physician if they have any questions about the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.