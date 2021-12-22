Advertisement

Common cold and flu season beginning to flare up

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pediatricians are busy with kids of every age coming in with cold symptoms. But why are so many kids showing signs of sickness? Experts say this is actually a relatively normal cold and flu season, but the COVID-19 precautions of years past are making it slightly easier for kids to pick up the common cold.

“Last year everyone was in masks, not in schools, not in work, so we weren’t seeing nearly the number of viruses we are seeing now,” said Urgent Care for Children Nurse Practitioner Vivi Tucker.

Those precautions paired with social distancing limited the number of illnesses our immune systems had to fight off.

“There is a lot of viruses going around. There is more than one virus that causes the common cold and we are seeing quite a few different things going through the community,” said Urgent Care for Children Clinical Director Misty Barrett.

Both Urgent Care for Children employees stressing if your child is displaying signs of sickness that you should get them checked out. One local pediatrician is reminding those who visit that getting sick is a part of growing up, and it allows our immune system to grow.

“What I like to remind parents of is what is normal and expected for a child in the first year or two of life, especially for children in daycare. So for a normal healthy kid, with a normal immune system we expect them to catch twelve to fifteen viral infections in the first year,” said Fairhope Pediatrics President Dr. Katrina Skinner.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Attorneys: Officer spotted with car where murdered teens were found
Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Prosecutors: Bar speculation that others, not Coley McCraney, killed Dothan teens
Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
City of Dothan wants to purchase Farm Center
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Linda B. Doyle
Woman stabs her private parts to stage husband’s murder

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast December 22, 2021
WTVY News 4 at Six
WTVY Wx Logo
Cold Start To Thursday
Quenette Shehane, kidnapped and murdered on December 2, 1976.
Kidnapped and murdered: How her death impacted Alabama
Jonathan Matthew White, 36, and his wife, Ashley Dawn Woods, are charged with multiple child...
South Alabama couple faces multiple child sex crime charges