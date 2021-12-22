Advertisement

Cold Start To Thursday

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Clear and cold weather is on the way for the overnight with lows in the lower to middle 30s, leading to areas of frost. We’ll continue warming over the coming days as we climb into the 70s starting Friday, with middle 70s for Christmas Day into next week. The overall pattern will remain dry for a while.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold with areas of frost. Low near 34°.  Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 62°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 38°.  Winds Light S.

EXTENDED

FRI: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 70° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 76° 5%

SUN: Sunny to partly cloudy.  Low: 59° High: 74° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 76° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 76° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 78° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

