Another chilly morning, sunshine this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Chilly this morning, with the north wind it feels even cooler so bundle up as you head out the door. Sunshine will return this afternoon and will help warm us up into the upper 50s for highs. Tomorrow more sunshine and temperatures into the lower 60s. We stay dry as we head into the weekend and really warm up by Christmas day into the middle to upper 70s. Staying on the warm side to start off next week with just a slight chance of a shower by Tuesday.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 59°. Winds NW 5-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear, chilly. Low near 34°. Winds: NW 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 60°. Winds E 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 68° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 76° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 74° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 76° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 60° High: 76° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 63° High: 79° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 80° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 15-20 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

