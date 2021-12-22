Advertisement

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency kicks-off new safety campaign

HOLIDAY TRAVEL
HOLIDAY TRAVEL(HOLIDAY TRAVEL)
By Abby Nelson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With Christmas just three days away, Alabama State Troopers are tying a new approach to traffic safety this year with their “Twelve Days of Safety” campaign.

“Each day will have a different safety tip for our motorists that are either in state or out of state and traveling through Alabama just another way to promote and ensure safety,” said Kendra McKinney - ALEA Public Affairs Officer.

Focusing on common safety tips like; Don’t Text and Drive, move over for vehicles on the side of the road and of course, Don’t Drink and Drive.

Twelve Days of Safety Press Release

While also reminding people of some tips that are less common, like roadside safety.

“Of course, initiate your hazard lights pull over safely to the right side of the road that is the safest location that you could pull over to and before actually exiting your vehicle we want to encourage our motorists to look around your vehicle and be sure that you’re able to move around your vehicle and take care of your situation in a safe manner and protected area,” said McKinney.

Troopers want to make sure you are prepared if you may breakdown.

“Make sure you have a gas can of course a spare tire or Fix-a-Flat a first aid kit blankets water,” said McKinney.

Trooper McKinney also wants to remind travelers that wearing a seatbelt is the Alabama law.

“Everyone in the vehicle no matter the age or where they’re sitting inside the vehicle, they must be buckled up Alabama state law requires everyone inside to be buckled at all times,” said McKinney.

ALEA also warns drivers to not only expect heavier traffic this weekend but a heavier police presence as well.

You can find the daily tips on their Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Attorneys: Officer spotted with car where murdered teens were found
Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Prosecutors: Bar speculation that others, not Coley McCraney, killed Dothan teens
Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
City of Dothan wants to purchase Farm Center
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Linda B. Doyle
Woman stabs her private parts to stage husband’s murder

Latest News

Quenette Shehane, a 21-year old college student, who was kidnapped, molested, and murdered on...
45th Anniversay Quenette Shehane
It’s anticipated both will coach in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear...
2 Alabama assistant coaches test positive for COVID-19
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-22
Another chilly morning, sunshine this afternoon
An Alabama woman has pleaded guilty to charges of helping prepare dozens of fraudulent...
Alabama woman admits to more than $1M in pandemic fraud