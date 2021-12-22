Alabama Law Enforcement Agency kicks-off new safety campaign

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With Christmas just three days away, Alabama State Troopers are tying a new approach to traffic safety this year with their “Twelve Days of Safety” campaign.

“Each day will have a different safety tip for our motorists that are either in state or out of state and traveling through Alabama just another way to promote and ensure safety,” said Kendra McKinney - ALEA Public Affairs Officer.

Focusing on common safety tips like; Don’t Text and Drive, move over for vehicles on the side of the road and of course, Don’t Drink and Drive.

While also reminding people of some tips that are less common, like roadside safety.

“Of course, initiate your hazard lights pull over safely to the right side of the road that is the safest location that you could pull over to and before actually exiting your vehicle we want to encourage our motorists to look around your vehicle and be sure that you’re able to move around your vehicle and take care of your situation in a safe manner and protected area,” said McKinney.

Troopers want to make sure you are prepared if you may breakdown.

“Make sure you have a gas can of course a spare tire or Fix-a-Flat a first aid kit blankets water,” said McKinney.

Trooper McKinney also wants to remind travelers that wearing a seatbelt is the Alabama law.

“Everyone in the vehicle no matter the age or where they’re sitting inside the vehicle, they must be buckled up Alabama state law requires everyone inside to be buckled at all times,” said McKinney.

ALEA also warns drivers to not only expect heavier traffic this weekend but a heavier police presence as well.

You can find the daily tips on their Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

