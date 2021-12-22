ADPH concerned omicron variant, holiday season could prompt surge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With the holiday season upon us, the omicron variant has health officials concerned about a surge in cases.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says the omicron variant is concerning because of its transmissibility.

“It’s even more infectious in the Delta area, and it’s out-competing delta and replacing it and spreading faster,” Harris said.

The first omicron case was confirmed just last week in West Alabama. Since then, Harris says additional cases have been confirmed in North Alabama.

“We’re doing the genomic sequencing that’s necessary to look for, and we’re going to have a whole lot more cases,” Harris said of the omicron variant.

The number of new covid cases, hospitalizations, and positive tests are steadily rising. Right now, more than 400 people are in hospitals across the state battling COVID-19. This is the highest number seen since the first week of November.

The positivity rate jumped from 8.4% Tuesday to 9.7% Wednesday in just one day.

“You know, we’re not in a crisis situation at this moment, but the numbers are all going the wrong way,” Harris said. “It gives me a lot of concern about what the next few weeks you’re going to look like.”

Harris recommends taking a “common sense” approach with people traveling for the holidays.

“One thing that we understand pretty well is how this disease gets transmitted. And it gets transmitted when you have a lot of people packed together indoors for a long period of time, particularly if they’re not wearing masks, particularly if they’re not vaccinated,” Harris said.

Just under 2.2 million people in Alabama have been fully vaccinated. That rate is still very low in comparison to other states.

“Unfortunately, we’re going to continue to see outbreaks. Because of that,” Harris added.

With the omicron variant circulating, Harris said boosters are essential. Already half a million 3rd doses have been administered in our state.

“There is no doubt that the vaccines aren’t quite as effective after two shots against Omicron as they have been against the other variants. They probably still really do reduce your risk of serious illness and definitely reduce your risk of death. But the best protection you can get will include a booster shot when you are eligible for it,” Harris said.

Every step we take is another layer of protection, according to Harris. The single best thing you can do is get vaccinated and get boosted when you’re eligible. But, also be careful about being in crowds, try to be outdoors, wear a mask, wash your hands, and stay home when you’re sick.

Vaccines are widely available there in multiple locations and every county of the state. They are also entirely free. You can get one today without an appointment in virtually every county in the state of Alabama.

