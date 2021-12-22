Advertisement

2 Alabama assistant coaches test positive for COVID-19

It’s anticipated both will coach in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear...
It’s anticipated both will coach in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl(WILX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two coaches with the Alabama Crimson Tide have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from head coach Nick Saban and Athletic Trainer Jeff Allen.

Offensive Coordinator Bill O’Brien and Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone have very mild symptoms and are home isolating while following all appropriate guidelines.

It’s anticipated both will coach in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl

The Crimson Tide earned their spot in the playoff after defeating Georgia in the SEC Championship. This is Alabama’s second straight appearance in the College Football Playoff, and their seventh overall, passing Clemson for the most of all time.

This is Cincinnati’s first appearance in the College Football Playoff. They are the first Group of Five school to make the Playoff

Alabama will play Cincinnati on December 31.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Attorneys: Officer spotted with car where murdered teens were found
Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Prosecutors: Bar speculation that others, not Coley McCraney, killed Dothan teens
Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
City of Dothan wants to purchase Farm Center
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Linda B. Doyle
Woman stabs her private parts to stage husband’s murder

Latest News

HOLIDAY TRAVEL
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency kicks-off new safety campaign
Quenette Shehane, a 21-year old college student, who was kidnapped, molested, and murdered on...
45th Anniversay Quenette Shehane
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-22
Another chilly morning, sunshine this afternoon
An Alabama woman has pleaded guilty to charges of helping prepare dozens of fraudulent...
Alabama woman admits to more than $1M in pandemic fraud