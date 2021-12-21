Advertisement

UPDATE: More names released in Abbeville car break-ins

Marquise Hollins, 21, Deven Mills, 18, and Monquarius Cooper, 19
Marquise Hollins, 21, Deven Mills, 18, and Monquarius Cooper, 19(Marquise Hollins, 21, Deven Mills, 18, and Monquarius Cooper, 19)
By Abby Nelson
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - More arrests have been made in Abbeville after the police department responded to 19 car break-ins on December 7th.

Marquise Hollins, 21, Deven Mills, 18, and Monquarius Cooper, 19 all of Abbeville were added to the list of suspects.

UPDATE: Names released in Abbeville car break-ins

Hollins was arrested on 22 counts of breaking and entering a vehicle 4 counts of theft of property 2nd, 4 counts of theft of property 3rd, and theft of property 4th, 2 counts of attempting to elude, Fraudulent use of a credit card, receiving stolen property 4th, 5 counts of possession of credit/debit card. 

Mills was arrested on 22 counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, 4 counts of theft of property 2nd, 4 counts of theft of property 3rd, and theft of property 4th, attempting to elude, Fraudulent use of a credit card, carrying a pistol without permit, possession of marijuana 2nd. 

Cooper was originally arrested on unrelated charges but has since been charged with 23 counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, 4 counts of theft of property 2nd, theft of property 3rd, and theft of property 4th.

Combined bond totaling close to 10.7 million dollars.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Prosecutors: Bar speculation that others, not Coley McCraney, killed Dothan teens
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Dylan Pritchard
Man on the run from police in Level Plains
Houston County deputy badly injured in wreck
Rest stops in Alabama become learning stops for travelers
Rest stops in Alabama become learning stops for travelers

Latest News

OZARK SQUARE
OZARK SQUARE
OZARK SQUARE
An Ozark shopping center that has been around since the 70s is getting a facelift
Coffee County School Bus
Coffee County schools fully staffed in transportation department
Coffee County School Bus
Coffee County schools fully staffed in transportation department