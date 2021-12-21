Teen Driver Challenge to be offered to Jackson County students

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Teen Driver Challenge from the Florida Sheriffs Association has already been implemented into 40 counties in Florida.

“We try and get these young drivers, ages 15 to 19, if we can get them through this course, we’re hoping to save lives,” Florida Sheriffs Association Youth Services Coordinator Stephanie Ghazvini said.

Now, Jackson County is joining that list.

“What we do is we give the youth, the youth drivers, the young drivers in our community, the opportunity to perform the same courses on a controlled environment driving pad that we train police recruits,” Lieutenant Steven Stewart said.

“It encompasses braking techniques, steering techniques, cornering techniques, backing techniques, a number of things drivers should know,” Sheriff Donnie Edenfield said. “Not just teen drivers, but all drivers to be able to maintain control of the vehicle while driving on our streets.”

On Monday, school resource deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office attended a training to learn how to teach this course to students, and all students in the county can take part.

Officials say this program will be available and free to every student in Jackson County, and it’s being funded by the Florida Sheriffs Association, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Jackson County School Board. Some officials even say this cause is close to their hearts.

“Our youth are our future,” Edenfield said. “There’s nothing more important to me than the youth of our county.”

“Kids are the most important asset we have,” Stewart said. “My children are riding up and down the road, my family is riding around, as well as yours.”

Officials say they hope implementing this program will keep teen drivers safe from all types of driving dangers.

The first course available for students will be held sometime next spring.

