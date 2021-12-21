Sheriff, House member clash over ending Alabama gun permits

Advertisement

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - A southwest Alabama sheriff and a state House member are again jousting over whether the state should abolish permits to carry concealed handguns.

Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran spoke before the Mobile County Commission last week endorsing a resolution to keep permits. But Republican state Rep. Shane Stringer of Citronelle spoke in favor of his proposal to abolish the state’s permit requirement.

Stringer is a former Mobile County sheriff’s captain. He was fired by Cochran because the two disagree on gun permits.

Stringer argues for “constitutional carry,” the idea that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Most sheriffs statewide lobbied against a similar bill last year.

