Prosecutors: Bar speculation that others, not Coley McCraney, killed Dothan teens

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Prosecutors hope a Dale County judge will bar what they term “improper” evidence during the much-anticipated trial of Coley McCraney, charged with shooting two Dothan High School female students more than 20 years ago.

“Speculation as to what, why, who and how the murders were committed by either another person or class of people such as law enforcement officers, drug violators, carnival workers and government officials” should be excluded, a motion filed by Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery on Monday states.

That motion is in response to rumors and unfounded theories—dozens of them that have circulated for two decades.

McCraney is accused in the 1999 shootings of J.B. Beasley and Tracy Hawlett, 17-year-olds found shot in the trunk of their car. Beasley had been molested, per Ozark police who investigated their deaths.

Not until 2019 was McCraney charged, when a Virginia lab reported that his DNA matched evidence found at the crime scene in Ozark.

He is the second man charged with killing Hawlett and Beasley.

A month after the murders, Johnny William Barrentine gave conflicting accounts of the incident and police charged him, but then released Barrentine after concluding was not the killer.

Prosecutors want Barrentine’s statements to police and persistent yet unfounded speculation that an Ozark police officer killed the teens.

They also seek to have statements made by Hilton Beasley, J.B. Beasley, father barred. During a hearing he speculated that the mafia, not McCraney, killed his daughter.

Attorney David Harrison, who represents McCraney, has not responded to the motion as of late Monday.

It’s unclear when Judge William Filmore will rule.

McCraney, 47, is expected to be tried in May 2022, faces capital murder and rape charges. He faces the death penalty, if convicted.

