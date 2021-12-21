Advertisement

Man shot at movie theater in Atlanta after dispute over seats

By Mariya Murrow and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CBS46/Gray News) – Police in Atlanta are investigating reports of a shooting at a movie theater that apparently began as a dispute over seats.

An officer at the scene told CBS46 a man shot another man who was apparently sitting in his assigned seat during a viewing of the new “Spider-Man: No Way Home” movie Monday night at the AMC theater in the area.

The man shot was taken to the hospital for treatment and is reported to be stable.

Police are searching for the alleged shooter who ran away.

Community members say they are shaken by the shooting, concerned with their safety.

Copyright 2021 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Prosecutors: Bar speculation that others, not Coley McCraney, killed Dothan teens
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Dylan Pritchard
Man on the run from police in Level Plains
Houston County deputy badly injured in wreck
Rest stops in Alabama become learning stops for travelers
Rest stops in Alabama become learning stops for travelers

Latest News

In this March 30, 2012 photo, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent waits with...
US Homeland Security agents to test use of body cameras
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question after delivering remarks on the November...
Biden pledges 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron
HELLOCURE
HelloCure holds Fall Brown Bag Extravaganza
Alabama court says woman can’t sell $32,000 ring after breaking off engagement
Alabama court says woman can't sell $32,000 ring after breaking off engagement
Alabama court says woman can't sell $32,000 ring after breaking off engagement