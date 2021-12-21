Help out with Moma Tina’s 20th annual Christmas meal

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For the past 19 years, Moma Tina’s Mission House in Dothan has distributed Christmas meals.

The organization expects to serve around five to seven hundred plates, and say donations and volunteers would be greatly appreciated.

You can drop off canned goods, “to-go” boxes and utensils, desserts, ham, or a dish of your choice to the organization on 605 North Alice Street.

Anyone willing to help prepare meals should arrive at 9 am on Christmas day.

Starting at noon, food distribution to nearby communities begins.

Moma Tina encourages anyone to come be a part of their family, and give back to those in need.

“If you don’t have family to be with, we will be fixing the plates in the morning time, and at 12:00 we’ll be leaving with the pastor, we are going in the streets,” explains Tina Glasgow of Moma Tina’s Mission House. “We usually will be out there until 4:30-5:00 to all the different places we go, you’re welcome to go out with us.”

Moma Tina’s Mission House is also hosting their annual Angel Tree event.

Kids will directly receive gifts from their sponsor on Christmas Eve at noon.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

