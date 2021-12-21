HelloCure holds Fall Brown Bag Extravaganza

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The mission of HelloCure is to lift and encourage, and its exactly what they’re trying to accomplish by giving out gifts.

Showing these individuals that they are not alone in their journey.

“With it being before Christmas they can open their gifts and say oh my goodness somebody cared,” said Charlette Brown - HelloCure, Founder/CEO, “That’s the thing because a lot of cancer patients that are out there, they don’t have family members they don’t have the support system and the organization that surround our surrounding area if we can get together and just show them a little love,”

The bags are full of gifts, snacks and needed information for newly diagnosed cancer patients and those still undergoing treatment.

“They are people who are really in need of support and to be able to receive a gift from someone a stranger someone you don’t even know that does wonders for them,” said denise newby/the pink alternative, owner

HelloCure is always accepting donations to help build their supply of items.

If you would be interested in donating you can mail items to:

HelloCure

P.O Box 2407, Ozark AL 36360

Items that are most used are Ensure, Gatorade, gifts, masks, fruits and snacks.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.