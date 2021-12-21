Advertisement

Federal act aiming to stop ‘surprise’ medical bills goes into effect Jan. 1

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Federal No Surprises Act goes into effect on Jan. 1.

The law will ban most “surprise bills” and keep consumers out of the middle of payment disputes between insurers and hospitals.

The new law also prohibits out-of-network providers from sending surprise bills to patients seeking emergency room care, air ambulance services or non-emergency care at in-network hospitals.

