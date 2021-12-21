Advertisement

Dothan Police Dept. donates to Saddle Up Santa

By Kinsley Centers
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Santa’s elves are hard at work this week , and so is the Dothan Police department. On Monday evening the DPD distributed toys they have collected over the last month for Saddle Up Santa, to help those in the community this holiday season.

Captain Will Glover with the DPD tells News 4 they have done this for years, and are always happy to.

“It means a lot to our officers to be able to give back, we all live in the community and it just means the world to us to be able to help out underprivileged children for this time of the year,” Captain Glover said.

The department wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

The department plans to continue this tradition next year.

