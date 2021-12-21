DFD says don’t catch your Christmas on fire

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Fire Department says this time of year can present a high risk for house fires.

“It’s extremely tragic when you have a Christmas tree fire,” expresses Chris Etheredge, Deputy Fire Chief with the Dothan Fire Department. “I’ve had the unfortunate luck to go on some of those over the course of my career. One on Christmas morning many years ago that the tree burnt up every present under the tree.”

Christmas tree fires are a call firefighters hope to avoid this holiday season.

“Trees are already up, but you want to make sure if you have animals that we train them as best we can to not go near the tree, not to pull those over, and keeping those live trees watered,” explains Etheredge.

A dry, live tree with lights can pose an extreme danger to households.

Etheredge continues, “You need to check that water level every day, and when it stops pulling water that means it’s getting to the point you need to take it out.”

Whether your tree is real or fake, lights can be a hazard.

It’s important to remember to never overload your power strip and always unplug your tree before you head to bed.

Be extra cautious while cooking this weekend as well, and never use water to put out a grease fire.

“We have family or friends in the home, taking phone calls, or people coming to the door, and you’ve got something on the stove cooking,” says Etheredge. “One of the things that I’ve recommended for years is take a spoon or a spatula with you to the door. As silly as that sounds, it’s a visual cue something in your hand that says, ‘hey I got something on the stove,’ so that you don’t get there, get distracted and then a fire start on the stove.”

Etheredge says keep a fire extinguisher nearby and establish a “no-go zone” for young kids to avoid accidents with hot items.

Don’t try to fight fires alone, your local department is a phone call away if needed.

It’s also crucial to have a smoke alarm installed in your home.

The Dothan Fire Department will install one for free for those who live in the city limits.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

