Community Mental Health Assessment Officers of Geneva County takes oath

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama legislators now give counties authority to appoint mental health officers, and Geneva County is taking part. On Monday, the sheriff’s office swore in seven community mental health assessment officers. Altogether, there are eight.

These officers went through an intense, week long training class at the Wiregrass Safety Center led by the Houston County Sheriffs’ Office, Dothan Police Department and SpectraCare.

Sheriff Tony Helms tells News 4, now that these officers are now trained for when they encounter someone on the street, they are able to determine by their actions if the subject needs a mental health assessment.

On Dec. 20, the community mental health assessment officers took oath. Pepper Mock, Chief of Geneva Police Dept., Angela Cain, Slocomb Officer, Tim Goad, Hartford Officer, Brandon Rodgers, City of Geneva Officer, Ryan Moore, City of Geneva Officer, Corey Dean, Investigator for the Geneva County Sheriff’s Dept. and Allen Cole, Investigator for the Geneva Sheriff’s Dept. were there. Annie Ward, Chief of Hartford Police Dept. is also certified, making the total of eight officers becoming certified.

“For so long, law enforcement was bound by the rules of if they were a threat to themselves or others, now we are running into such a problem with some of the drugs they are using on the street that’s causing mental problems, but it may not be the drugs that are causing that mental problem, it may be a true mental health problem,” Sheriff Helms said.

Chief Mock ssaid everyone from the law enforcement leaders, to the probate office, and the health care resources in the county are looking toward the same future for Geneva County, makes things better, make life better for the people that live there. He explains how the game changes for these officers with this certification.

“There are different situations, different people you deal with, sometimes they are on that fringe of criminal or mental health issue,” Chief Mock said. “What this does is give us options on how to deal with those problems, it opens your eyes, the training does, to the fact that sometimes incarceration is not the best option, sometimes mental health treatment is the best option.”

Certification for these officers opens the door to that possibility.

“We can identify those times, identify those kinds of problems with people, and we can address them appropriately,” Chief Mock said.

While changing the officers’ approach to people with these mental health problems.

“More on how to calmly talk to them, how their reactions are going to be, or not going to be, what things and what to look for,” Cole said. “So, I think it helped tremendously.”

This was a 28 hour training session.

“There’s a mental health crisis right now,” Sheriff Helms said.

That crisis is not only here in Alabama, but nationwide; with limited places to put those who need help.

“Right now, sheriffs are having to deal with them in their jails and that’s not a place for them, they need to be in some type of hospital setting, but again finding a hospital setting for that is very very hard to do,” Sheriff Helms said.

These officers do not remove the probate judge’s role. The judge is set forth by the state to rule on mental commitments. If the one of these officers were to find there is enough for a mental health assessment, and if the doctor determines during the assessment that the person needs to be hospitalized, they would make that report to the probate judge. There will still be paper work to be signed in front of the judge and there will have to be a hearing. Sheriff Helms said initially this would be for that three-day mental assessment.

Each of these officers have had street experience, which Sheriff Helms said is an important key to this role. He said these men and women will serve as mental health community officers for the remainder of their careers, or until they request to come off.

